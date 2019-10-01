The Jackson County supervisors have started negotiating for a property that could hold a Jackson County jail.

Supervisor Jack Willey said that that the property was within the city of Maquoketa, but officials declined to state what property they were looking at.

A bond for a new jail has failed twice, but the county supervisors have talked about scheduling another vote in March.

Supervisors recently toured four possible sites, including a property off Maple Street owned by the city of Maquoketa, a property on the south edge of town, the property that currently houses Jackson County Regional Health Center and the former Hide Co. building in the industrial park.