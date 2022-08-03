The Jackson County Board of Supervisors recently heard additional information regarding solar energy possibilities at the new Jackson County Jail. They also discussed applying for grants to help fund installation of a solar array.
Three members of the Jackson County Energy District presented a proposal for installing solar panels to help provide electricity for the new jail. This particular plan had been proposed by Blue Sky Solar of Dubuque, although any construction of solar panels must go through the regular design and bidding procedures.
Energy District representative Bruce Fisher said the Blue Sky proposal would cost $81,000 but grants could lower installation costs to about $56,000. The idea would be to install a 44.4 KW solar array on the roof of the new jail, which could supply about 30% of the electricity used at the jail. This would save an estimated $5,300 per year on electricity costs for the county, Fisher said. Payback period for the cash investment would be 9.7 years.
If it proceeds with a solar power plan, Jackson County could be one of the first counties in the state to install a solar array, according to Energy District member Mike Griffin. He encouraged the supervisors to look closely at the numbers and consider investing in solar energy.
Three grants are available for construction of a solar project at the jail and the Energy District group said they were willing to help write the grants and gather information. Those grants include:
n Hammond Moonshot grant: This grant requires a non-profit organization to apply. For the application, the group asked the supervisors for dates of jail construction and if they had money to commit to a solar project. The supervisors agreed that they would have funding available and that solar installation on the jail would not happen before the fall of 2023.
n Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant: This is a small grant of $5,000 to $10,000, but providing money to jails is a priority, Fisher said. The county has used money from this source for a previous project and will need to be the applicant.
n WPPI Renewable Energy Grants. These grants are available for either jail or courthouse use, but the supervisors agreed they would prefer to focus on investigating solar power for the jail first.
“Let’s take baby steps,” supervisor Mike Steines said with a chuckle.
Megan Andresen of the Energy District explained a WPPI program in which WPPI looks for possible energy efficiencies in a building and pays for some upgrades or design changes to lower the energy costs for maintaining a building. This program could pay for up to $35,000 in energy efficient improvements, Andresen said.
The supervisors agreed to allow the Jackson County Energy District to work on the three grants. Supervisors also instructed the group to apply for the WPPI New Construction Program to look for ways to make the jail more energy efficient.
In other board news:
n Supervisors held a public hearing about a proposed county ATV ordinance.
The ordinance results from a state law change regarding ATV usage on paved secondary county roads, which are the only roads the county has jurisdiction over. Riders must be 18 years of age and there are no time-of-day requirements.
The supervisors approved the ordinance and waived the second and third readings.
n Nate Jones, Jackson County Conservation director, said campground usage is on par or above par with the last 10 years.
Also, he is working with County Attorney Sara Davenport on a likely land donation to the county which includes about 20 acres, along with a 5-acre pond, cabin and barn. He is still working on raising money for improved canoe access to the Maquoketa River in the county and a new boat ramp at Spruce Creek Park.
n Jackson County Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik is cleaning out the Jackson County Welcome Center near Sabula; the supervisors said they hope to possibly sell the property. making plans to fix the driveways at the Penrose Annex and courthouse.
n Lisa Smith, Jackson County auditor, relayed that Matt Franzen was willing to be the new trustee for Fairfield Township. The supervisors appointed him to the position, which expires at the end of 2024.
n The supervisors set August 16 at 10 a.m. as a hearing date for proposed ordinance #304, a rezoning request by Brian Steines. Steines is requesting that a parcel at the corner of 362nd Avenue and Highway 52 be rezoned from A-1 agricultural to C-1 commercial for the purpose of building mini-storage units. Jackson County Zoning Commission previously approved this application.
