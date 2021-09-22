A new pay schedule approved by the supervisors last week should add more structure and performance incentive to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Those factors compelled Sheriff Brent Kilburg to propose a change to how much Jackson County’s full-time sheriff’s deputies are paid.
Last week Kilburg presented the proposal to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, which allocates the office’s budget, and on a 2-1 vote approved overhauling the pay schedule. Supervisor Mike Steines opposed the change.
Kilburg emphasized that deputies will not lose pay; however, it may take a bit longer for them to move up the pay ladder because the new system is intended to create a pay gap between deputies and rank structure.
“Under the current pay structure, there isn’t any room to compensate positions of a higher responsibility,” Kilburg explained.
He expects the new pay schedule to change that.
How the current system works
Currently, Jackson County’s full-time deputies are paid based on a percentage of the sheriff’s salary. Newly hired deputies started at 70% of the sheriff’s salary; that jumped to 80% after five years and eventually 85%, which under state code is the maximum allowed to be paid to the first deputy.
Kilburg said the first deputy position should be reserved for the chief deputy only, and therefore not every deputy should be compensated at the 85% level.
If every deputy makes the 85% maximum, then there isn’t room in the rank structure to compensate those with additional responsibilities, the sheriff added.
This presents several issues in structure and incentive, Kilburg told the supervisors.
Kilburg, who took office Jan. 1 and has a military background, said the sheriff’s office lacked a personnel hierarchy. Currently there is the sheriff, the chief deputy, and eight remaining deputies.
This year, the sheriff created two sergeant positions and appointed deputies to fill them. However, under the current pay schedule some of the regular deputies are paid more than the sergeants.
That’s an issue Kilburg said he inherited and is trying to remedy.
“The sergeants have earned their positions because of their added knowledge, experience, duties, responsibilities, and extra demands,” the sheriff said.
In other places where a personnel chain of command exists, employees who have more responsibilities and a rank or title receive more money, Kilburg explained.
“This is the basis for the motivation and incentive to set yourself apart from the crowd and achieve greater things in life,” he continued. “Under the current system, there is no incentive to do any more than the bare minimum because eventually, everyone will reach the same maximum pay allowed by law as what should be reserved for the chief deputy.”
The new pay schedule
Under the step-pay schedule the supervisors approved last week, a new deputy still will start at 70% of the sheriff’s salary. The wage will increase by 2.5% for every five years of service, capping out at 80% for deputies with 20 or more years of experience. The change keeps the deputies at the top of the pay range of comparable neighboring agencies, Kilburg said.
Sergeants will be paid 84%, while the chief deputy will receive 85%, the largest amount allowed by state code.
Those percentages are used only to determine the deputy’s hourly wage; the percentage scale will then be eliminated.
The benefits of the step-pay system won’t be realized immediately, Kilburg noted. He said a couple of deputies likely will retire in the next few years; their larger salaries would drop off the payroll, moving the two sergeants closer to the top of the wage scale and slowly creating the pay gap between deputies and those who have earned distinctions such as sergeant.
Over a 20-year period, the new structure saves more than the cost of one full-time deputy’s annual salary and benefits as it was, according to data provided by county human resources director Becki Chapin.
Steines objects
Supervisors Jack Willey and Larry McDevitt said Kilburg’s proposal “made sense.” Willey said he talked to deputies who “were accepting” of the new step pay system.
Steines, however, expressed concern about pay for newly hired deputies. He said those new deputies agreed to a specific pay schedule, and “I feel like we’re pulling that rug (out from under them) a little bit.”
Steines said he agreed that now was the time to put the new pay schedule in place but suggested grandfathering in the new hires.
Kilburg said he understood Steines’ concern but disagreed with it. “We never guaranteed this would always be their pay (in the future),” he replied.
The department needs separation in the pay structure so those filling
The supervisors on positions with more responsibilities can be compensated for it, Kilburg said.
The supervisors on Tuesday were expected to approve a policy amendment to officially codify the pay change. It would take effect immediately, according to Chapin.
