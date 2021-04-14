Jackson County’s mask mandate extends until at least June 1.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously March 30 to keep the mask mandate in place despite Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removing statewide mask requirements last February.
The mandate, which has been in place since Nov. 17, would have expired April 1 without supervisor action.
The county resolution requires everyone age 3 and older to wear a face covering in public, interior spaces and outdoor spaces if they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance. This includes grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, etc.
People do not need to wear a mask when exercising or while seated at a food or bar establishment and eating or drinking. However, they must wear a mask until they reach their seats.
People at risk of suffocation, who have trouble breathing, or who have been told by a health or legal professional not to wear face coverings are exempt.
Many residents remain concerned about catching and spreading the coronavirus, said supervisor chairman Jack Willey. Extending the county mask mandate until at least June 1 gives more people the opportunity to become vaccinated and to feel safe when out in public, Willey explained.
The supervisors cited a recent uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson and surrounding areas in the last couple weeks.
Iowa experienced a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases over the last couple weeks, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch. Iowa’s new cases increased by 33.7% that week, according to Washington Post data, and that increase was far higher than the national increase of 9%.
Supervisor Mike Steines agreed with Willey. Steines said he has spoken with area emergency medication personnel who still “feel nervous” about the coronavirus pandemic.
The mask mandate does not infringe on anyone’s rights, Steines said, noting that the county cannot legally force people to cover their faces when in public. However, business owners and service providers have the right to refuse service to people who do not wear a mask.
The supervisors will further discuss the mask mandate closer to June 1.
“I think (wearing a mask) is logical for the health and wellbeing” of everyone, Steines said. “It’s just respect for others.”
