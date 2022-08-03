By KELLY GERLACH
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
Need your well tested?
How about funding assistance to repair your septic system?
Those services, radon kits, animal bite investigations, and a myriad of other services are available through the Jackson County Health Department, according to Jackson County Public Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend.
The county hired Townsend to fill that position late last summer. She is a LaMotte native who has worked in the public health field for about seven years; Jackson County is the third county health department she has overseen.
“The opportunity came open here and I thought it would be a good fit,” said Townsend, who also has about 20 years of experience in health care. “It’s great working in the county here where I know people and can network.”
Townsend’s job specifically focuses on environmental health, she said. This includes county sanitation, private water well supply, private septic waste, animal control, public health nuisances, and radon testing. She’s informing the public about the various functions of her office and the services and assistance available to Jackson County residents.
Test well water annually
Water testing is a popular service, Townsend said
“I ensure the county water supply is good and that we protect it,” she said. “I’m actually surprised we don’t do more.”
She recommends well owners test their well at least once a year, especially because well structures can weather and deteriorate, causing cracks that allow bacteria to enter.
Her one-person office issues permits and inspects new private water supply wells and their systems and collects water samples for testing of new and existing wells.
Through Grants to Counties, residents can request up to three free private well tests per year, Townsend said. Working with Chem Right Lab and the state lab for testing, the health administrator is eying nitrates, E. coli, and total coliform.
If Townsend discovers a problem with a well, she said some grants will pay owners up to $1,000 for well repairs. Other grants also are available that pay up to $500 to plug an abandoned well or cistern so it doesn’t contaminate well water, she said.
Townsend conducts well tests on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Call her office at (563) 652-1729 to schedule an appointment. Test results generally are available within three days.
Wastewater
The Jackson County Health Department also issues permits and regulates the design, construction and installation of all private on-site septic systems installed in the county and aids with complaints relating to sewage treatment and disposal.
“They, too, can affect your groundwater,” Townsend explained.
Her office also oversees the Time of Transfer Program. “Any time a home is sold, a certified inspector has to complete a report on the existing system,” Townsend explained, and she must determine if a new sewage disposal system is required “for the protection of the environment and the public health and safety of the citizens of the state.”
“There are funds available to make repairs,” she said. The Iowa Finance Authority offers a water infrastructure grant for improvements, as does the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Citizens also may qualify for the Onsite Wastewater Assistance Program, which offers low-interest loans through participating lenders to homeowners to replace inadequate or failing septic systems.
“It feels great to call (property owners) and say you couldn’t afford (the repairs) before but now you can,” Townsend said.
Radon program
Radon gas is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is inert, colorless, and odorless. It dissipates outdoors but if trapped indoors, can significantly increase a person’s risk for lung cancer.
The Jackson County Health Department sells radon test kits for $12 each. Call the office to obtain one.
Townsend said she has not received many requests for radon tests but they are available at half cost through her office.
Animal bite investigations
Her office also handles rabies cases and animal bite investigations.
“Usually (a bite) gets reported to the police department, then reported to my office,” she said. Townsend then contacts the pet owner and bite victim and ensures appropriate actions are taken, such as the animal being quarantined for 10 days.
She reminds pet owners that under Iowa code, dogs 6 months or older must be vaccinated against rabies. She also recommends that pet owners never interrupt an animal fight to avoid being bitten.
However, Townsend said bat bites present more of a concern.
“Even if you wake up in your bedroom and there’s a bat in it, assume you’ve been bit, capture the bat and get it to my office,” she recommended. “That’s the only time I’ve had to see people go through the rabies series.”
The office also responds to public health nuisance complaints such as bed bugs, hoarding, pet issues — anything that would affect someone’s health, Townsend explained.
“We are here to help you, we’re not here to get people in trouble,” Townsend said. “We need to connect people with the resources to help.”
For more information, call Townsend or visit jacksoncounty.iowa.gov/health-department/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.