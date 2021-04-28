The Jackson County Republican Central Committee will host a chicken dinner and auction spring fundraiser Friday, April 30, at the Jackson County Historical Society Clinton Engines Museum located at 1212 E. Pleasant St. in Maquoketa.
The doors will open to the public at 5 p.m., dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and the keynote speaker will start at 7 p.m.
The dinner will feature fried chicken catered by Kalmes Restaurant in St. Donatus, Janelle’s cheesy potatoes, sides and salads as well as a variety of desserts.
During the event there will be a silent and live auction of donated items, hosted by auctioneer and Jackson County Supervisor Mike Steines.
Tickets to the spring fundraiser can be purchased at the door with each adult ticket costing $15 and children age 12 and under $5.
For more information, call Darla Chappell at (563) 580-4731 or email tranztk@aol.com.
