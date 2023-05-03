Routine business was the order of the day for the Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week.
One such item includes a closer look at the county’s fireworks permitting process.
The discussion started after LuAnn Goeke, executive assistant to the supervisors, presented a fireworks permit application from Tyler Tharp of rural Maquoketa for July 1.
In Jackson County, rural residents who want to shoot off fireworks must apply for a permit at least two weeks in advance of the show date. Applications are available on the county’s website www.co.jackson.ia.us. Applicants must pay an application fee to the county. The Board of Supervisors decides whether to grant the permit.
Supervisor Mike Steines said he visited the area and heard concerns from a neighbor about a cattle yard located near the site of the proposed fireworks display. Steines explained that in the past couple years the supervisors have heard concerns from county residents about other fireworks permits in the county, such as what area will be covered, where the debris falls, what are insurance and license requirements, and other matters. He suggested holding a work session with the fire departments, emergency management, and sheriff to clarify more details.
Supervisor Nin Flagel, a paramedic, said it would be nice to know the quantity of fireworks that will be used and possibly have that information registered and marked somewhere.
The supervisors tabled all fireworks applications so they could look more closely at the county resolution in the next week or two. They reiterated that rural Jackson County residents do need a permit for fireworks, with the intent to make the fireworks safe.
• Stepping in for his boss, Assistant Jackson County Engineer Jayden Scheckel appeared before the supervisors to request routine permit approvals. The supervisors approved right-of-way utility permits for Alliant Energy to replace poles and transformers in the Miles, Sabula and Green Island area. Also approved was a farm entrance permit requested by Chuck Medinger in Bellevue Township. Scheckel explained that a resident needs to have a 911 address approved for a driveway location before electricity can be provided to the building site.
Scheckel also gave a brief description of some construction work already done on county roads this season. He said some crack-sealing work was already done on several roads. There has also been work done in preparation for the Y61 overlay project which will be completed in June. This pre-construction work includes culvert repair and some Portland cement concrete (PCC) patching.
• John Hansen, president of Midwest Construction Consultants, and Jeremy Oden, project manager, brought a new construction schedule for the law enforcement center being built on Jacobsen Drive. Hansen said the target completion date is November 2023.
Hansen said they are encouraging contractors to keep their commitments and “do multiple phases of work at the same time safely. It is a matter of getting everybody moving in the right direction at the same time.”
After a request from the supervisors, Hansen said either he or Oden would plan to attend a supervisor meeting every couple of weeks to provide an update on the construction project.
• The supervisors approved a request by Ryan Roling to rezone a sliver of property which adjoins his commercial site. This corrects a mistake discovered when he applied for a zoning permit on the larger parcel last fall, according to Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling. She said this action will change the sliver from A-1 classification to M-2 so all Roling’s property at the location is classified the same.
The board also approved a minor lot subdivision at the north end of the Bellevue Sand and Gravel property near Smith's Ferry Road. Roling said all the paperwork has been finalized and board action clarifies the legal description of a 2-acre parcel of land near other residential properties.
Roling said she has consulted with County Attorney John Kies and he has supported sending legal notices to Leisure Lake residents about nuisances in the area. Roling said she has permission from the Leisure Lake Property Association Board to “look around” and that most of these nuisances are garbage, tires, and abandoned vehicles or campers.
The supervisors suggested that Roling prepare a binder of pictures and descriptions of properties to document what these properties look like at the beginning of the process, so there is a visual comparison with what cleanup efforts happen in the future.
• Jack Willey, governing board member for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, and Lynn Bopes, Jackson County coordinator of disability services, reported to the supervisors about the recent governing board meeting. They reported that the projected fund balance for the region at is almost 60% and that it likely will not be reduced to the intended 20% by June 30 as required.
Steines asked what happens to the money that is not spent. Bopes said it reverts to a statewide fund and will be available if the county mental health department “ever finds themselves in financial straits.”
Bopes explained that the inability to hire staff in the mental health region is the reason for the unspent dollars.
• The Supervisors approved renewal of a special Class “B” retail native wine license for the Friends of Jackson County Conservation at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, effective June 8 through June 7, 2024. The supervisors also renewed a Class “E” Retail Alcohol License for SNK Gas & Food, LLC., located at 18820 Bellevue Cascade Road, Zwingle, effective now through April 14, 2024.
