The Jackson County Board of Supervisors may have selected a new location for the proposed new county jail.
The county has negotiated to buy a 2.75-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Jacobsen Drive and Maple Street in Maquoketa for $75,000 from A.J. Spiegel. Closing is set for on or before April 1.
The county supervisors are considering setting a third jail bond referendum for March 2020. Two previous bond referendums, which would have built a new jail on the south end of Maquoketa, failed to gain the 60 percent approval needed to pass.
This property wasn’t one of four that county officials toured last month, but builder John Hansen asked about it during that tour, said Supervisor Jack Willey. The price tag is almost $200,000 less than the property the county would have bought if one of the first two bond referendums had passed.
County officials described this site as nearly ideal, requiring little dirt work and already having utilities. The site also would give easy access to Highways 62 and 64, said Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Schroeder.
“I think it’s a great spot,” Willey said. “It should just be perfect on that spot.”
The property is not in a residential area, and the county can back out if the site is found to be unbuildable, said Supervisor Larry McDevitt.
The property the county is buying in the industrial park is the flat greenspace at the southwest corner of 140 Jacobsen Drive, not the building where Dubuque Dance Studio and Gymnastics holds classes.
The county would have the first right to buy the remainder of the property in the future. The property size is approximate, pending final surveys.
Supervisor Mike Steines said the county may not even wait until the closing date.
“If we decide it’s the perfect spot, we might just buy it, if we know it’ll work out for us,” he said.
Steines praised owner A.J. Spiegel for his willingness to accommodate the county’s needs. Spiegel is an area developer and founder of Mi-T-M in Peosta. In Bellevue, he developed OffShore, including an event center, hotel and camper complex. OffShore’s restaurant recently closed.
It’s unclear if the county will be ready for a bond referendum by March, but Willey said he thinks it’s important to maintain a quick turnaround.
“I want to get our bond referendum in March, and we need to get as much information out as we can, so that the public is aware and we’re completely transparent,” he said.
