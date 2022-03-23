The Jackson County 2022-23 fiscal year budget has not been approved, yet a couple department heads have already asked for staff pay increases.
However, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors turned down both requests.
Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport sought about a dollar wage increase for an assistant in her three-person office, taking that employee’s pay to $24.66 per hour. She promised to be fiscally responsible as a result of the additional financial strain on her office’s budget.
Following her proposal, Sheriff Brent Kilburg sought a 5% pay increase for his two sergeants to set their pay ahead of senior deputies within the sheriff’s office.
The supervisors said the pay increases were not in the cards this year and could create a slippery slope with the rest of the departments had they approved the pay bumps.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt said the Jackson County Compensation Board “threw us under the bus” with this year’s salary recommendations.
The Compensation Board annually recommends salaries for the county’s elected officials. This year’s difficulty came at the hands of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Back the Blue law, which mandates Iowa county sheriffs be paid at a rate comparable to police chiefs in cities with populations similar to that of the respective counties, and that the amount be comparable to Iowa State Patrol administrators and command officers.
As a result, the Compensation Board recommended a 25.4% salary increase for the sheriff; 14% for the auditor; 10.5% for the recorder, treasurer, and county attorney; and a 5.25% increase for the supervisors.
While the supervisors have not formally adopted the county’s 2023 budget, that budget is based on a 3% pay increase for elected officials, according to supervisor Jack Willey.
“We had a tight, really hard time coming up with the budget we have,” Willey told Davenport.
The supervisors turned down her request on a 2-1 vote, with McDevitt favoring the pay increase for that office.
For the sheriff’s office, Kilburg said his proposed increase for the two sergeants would amount to about $3,000 for the year, an amount he, too, said he could absorb elsewhere in his expenses. He said he wanted to make sure his sergeants, who incur added responsibilities with those titles, were paid more than deputies who had seniority but no additional responsibilities.
Kilburg’s proposal comes months after the supervisors agreed to restructure the sheriffs’ office pay structure.
“I don’t think we can absorb (all the pay jumps) all at one time,” Supervisor Mike Steines said. “If we do it for one, we have to do it for all, and we’re going to have every department in every week (asking for more pay). … we were fair to everyone as best we could.”
Willey agreed, saying it would cause a slippery slope across Jackson County government.
“It would have a ripple effect in all the other offices,” Willey said. “No one’s happy with the 3% (pay increase proposed for the 2023 fiscal year). No one’s happy we rolled back the recommendation of the Compensation Board.”
Kilburg also asked for a 3% pay increase for civil deputy Kim Clark, who has worked in the office for more than 12 years. The supervisors also turned down that request.
“I can see that we need to make a lot of adjustments,” McDevitt said. “We just need to make them next year, not this year.”
