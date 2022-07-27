The Jackson County Courthouse will close to the public at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 so employees can attend a mandatory safety training.
“I think it’s imperative at this time based on what’s happening in our nation when it comes to school violence, mall shootings and even shootings by a church,” County Auditor Alisa Smith said in requesting approval for the closure and training from the Jackson County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting last week.
Approval was unanimous for the training, which will include more than 40 employees.
“I think as employees within the walls of the courthouse we need to talk about safety, and I think it’s time we have a meeting to discuss all of this,” Smith said. She has been working with Sheriff Brent Kilburg, Deputy Sheriff Jim Kraker and Wes Unke, the courthouse security officer, on issues that need to be addressed at the training as well as security at the courthouse overall.
“It’s one of those things you hope you never need, but it’s necessary in today’s society,” Kilburg said of such training.
Kraker said the training will be similar to what is commonly conducted in schools, places of worship, businesses, etc.
“It’s the run, hide, fight concept,” he said. “The training overall is ‘take-it-with-you.’ These are things you can use in any setting.”
Some of it will be site specific, he said, looking at, for example, what an employee in a particular office could use to barricade a door.
“It’s really about empowerment,” he said.
Smith said increased shootings and other violence in the United States, unfortunately, have made such discussions imperative.
“It’s time that at least we as employees talk about some things, and everybody gets on the same page so we understand what’s going to happen should we have a situation and who’s going to do what and what should we do,” Smith said.
She and law enforcement officials have been looking at individual offices for potential changes that need to be made to increase safety, she told the supervisors.
“I would anticipate that probably at some point I’ll be coming back and asking you for approval for some money or to do a few things,” she said.
There was a shooting at the Jackson County Courthouse during the regular supervisors meeting on Sept. 9, 2014.
During that meeting, Francis “Gus” Glaser, 71, a former Maquoketa city manager reportedly upset about his property taxes increasing, opened his briefcase, pulled out a gun, and shot it in the direction of then-county assessor Deb Lane.
As Glaser attempted to follow Lane out the glass door, then-supervisor Larry “Buck” Koos followed Glaser and tackled him from behind. With Koos on top of him, Glaser fired a second shot, killing himself, according to law enforcement statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.