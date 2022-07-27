Bellevue students

Young Bellevue students find great excitement while counting how many pieces of food they found on their hunt as animals.

The Jackson County Courthouse will close to the public at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 so employees can attend a mandatory safety training.

“I think it’s imperative at this time based on what’s happening in our nation when it comes to school violence, mall shootings and even shootings by a church,” County Auditor Alisa Smith said in requesting approval for the closure and training from the Jackson County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting last week.