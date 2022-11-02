Two monitoring wells will be installed at the Jackson County Fairgrounds as the next steps in assessing possible ground contaminants from the former Clinton Engines site.
At last week’s Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting, Auditor Alisa Smith presented a map of the Jackson County Fairgrounds which noted two locations where Tetra Tech, Kansas City, Missouri, company that is overseeing the project, wants to place monitoring wells.
Jackson County Supervisor Mike Steines said, “We need to allow them to do this,” and he moved approval of the installation of monitoring wells at the fairgrounds. All the supervisors agreed.
The wells are being installed under the direction of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A hazardous chemical leaching into the soil and spreading outside the Clinton Engines property prompted the increased chemical monitoring two years ago.
Trichloroethylene (TCE) was found at the 605 E. Maple St. property in Maquoketa a few years ago and appeared to be spreading northeasterly from there, in the general direction of the fairgrounds. TCE is a common but hazardous solvent Clinton Engines used decades ago to degrease engines.
The city has been monitoring contamination levels at the site with the help of federal brownfield dollars.
The city’s drinking water has remained safe because the aquifer where Maquoketa residents’ water comes from is located away from where the TCE levels were reported, according to Alliance Water Resources.
The new monitoring wells will be flush with the ground so they can be driven over and will be in place for an undetermined period of time, county officials said.
Two bids to sell center
The county reviewed two proposals it received from realtors interested in marketing the Jackson County Welcome Center.
East Iowa Real Estate and Nemmers Realty submitted proposals to help the county in its efforts to sell the welcome center, which is located just west of Sabula on Highway 64. The county-owned facility has served the county as a tourism center since 1989 but its use has declined in recent years and it has required ongoing maintenance, prompting the county to sell it.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt moved to accept the proposal from East Iowa Real Estate. Steines abstained from voting on the offers because he is a realtor with Nemmers Realty. Supervisor Jack Willey vacated his position as chairman to second the motion. The contract was awarded by a two-person vote.
The supervisors also asked the auditor to order a new abstract because the property was acquired by the county through a tax sale and there is no abstract.
In other county business:
• The supervisors approved a resolution regarding the payment of election officials.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said she is recommending pay increases for “everyone who works for the election.”
Temporary election officials working at the polls will be paid $10 an hour and chair people will be paid $11 per hour.
Smith said couriers who deliver ballots at the end of Election Day and those who deliver and pick up voting equipment will receive $14 an hour.
• McDevitt moved approval of a contract with East Central Intergovernmental Association to develop a comprehensive plan for Jackson County at a cost of $25,000.
A comprehensive plan is a document used to guide the future actions of a city or county, often providing a vision for long-term goals and objectives, economic development, expenditures, etc.
Comprehensive plans typically are designed to provide guidance for 10 to 20 years after adoption. Work will begin in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023.
• Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney announced the closure of 175th Street this week to replace a bridge in Section 12 of Farmers Creek Township. The bridge construction should be done within three weeks, according to Kinney.
• Zoning Administrator Lori Roling joined the supervisors for a public hearing on Ordinance No. 306, which clarifies requirements for a zoning permit and explains more clearly what the compliance certificates intend. The supervisors later approved the first reading of the ordinance and voted to waive the second and third hearings.
The supervisors also held a public hearing on Ordinance No. 307 which updates the zoning ordinance with gender-neutral language. The supervisors approved the first reading of the ordinance and waived the second and third readings.
Roling scheduled a training session Jan. 31 for zoning board members and commissioners, supervisors, and local city council members. The training is intended to help those who work with the zoning ordinances know more about them. Roling said some members of the Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment are new to their roles and would benefit from the training.
She has contracted with Iowa State University at the cost of $750.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt made a motion to allow all residents of Jackson County to attend for free, but those from outside the county would each pay $25. That motion died.
Supervisor Mike Steines countered with a motion saying only Jackson County employees, Zoning Board members, and Board of Adjustment members could attend for free, but city representatives would each pay $25. The board approved this motion.
• The supervisors scheduled a public hearing about ordinance #308 regarding the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission.
Under Iowa Code, a pioneer cemetery is a cemetery where there have been 12 or fewer burials in the preceding 50 years.
Iowa Code also allows local cemetery commissions to continue maintenance on cemeteries which have 13-24 burials in the past 50 years. With that many burials, however, the cemetery is no longer considered a pioneer cemetery.
The Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission is asking for authority to continue maintenance of cemeteries which do not qualify as pioneer cemeteries.
The public hearing will be Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 9:30 a.m.
• The board approved a request for a new residential driveway for Steve Manning in Farmers Creek Township. Kinney also recommended approval for Windstream to replace some buried service lines.
• The Supervisors approved a resolution by the auditor’s office that will move $5,000 from the emergency medical coordinator to the Mental Health Transport Department to pay for transports. Smith said this bookkeeping change will make it easy to track and easier for the sheriff to bill the Mental Health Region when they transport mental health patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.