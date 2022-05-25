The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is willing to consider sharing a county engineer with Clinton County, if they can reach a mutually beneficial agreement, they agreed.
David Dryer’s resignation, effective June 3, will leave Jackson County without an engineer. When that happened in 2020, the county contracted with Clinton County to have its engineer, Todd Kinney, assist until the position was filled. That interim plan worked well, supervisors said at the time.
Faced with the same situation, sharing a county engineer seemed a good possibility, the supervisors said last week.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is discussing the proposition, according to Becki Chapin, Jackson’s human resources director. She said Kinney has some outside interests that may make such a long-term sharing plan a bit trickier.
“Clinton County doesn’t want to burn out (an employee),” Chapin said last week. She recommended advertising for a new county engineer to at least gauge the applicant pool, which is what the county will do.
The two supervisor boards are expected to discuss the issue soon.
