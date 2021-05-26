A 122-year-old Jackson County bridge soon will be closed after receiving an unfavorable inspection report this month.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning was expected to sign a resolution closing the bridge entirely and issuing weight restrictions on bridges along 74th Street and 578th Avenue.
Motorists will no longer be able to cross the metal-covered Caven Bridge, nestled in the winding hills on 60th Avenue about 9 miles north of Baldwin. The bridge spans the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
Jackson County Engineer David Dryer said the bridge showed deterioration and was fracture-critical. This means that if any part of the bridge failed, “there’s a good chance the bridge will collapse,” Dryer told the supervisors last week. He said newer bridges are constructed in such a way that if one beam fails, the one next to it would likely be able to support it.
The bridge inspection, which was completed by IIW Engineers, revealed cracks in the structure and welding, “torked-out stringers” supported by tie-rods suspended from the structure, and other problems.
“It’s 122 years old,” Dryer said. “I think it’s performed its duty.”
Between 10 and 15 cars travel the one-lane truss bridge, Dryer said. The maximum span is about 130 feet. Caven Bridge already was under a 6-ton weight restriction.
“I don’t know that we have a lot of choice” other than to close the bridge, said Supervisor Mike Steines. He said he drove over the Caven Bridge on his side-by-side a couple years ago and “was kinda scared” as he crossed it. “We can’t spend $3 million on a bridge with 10 to 15 cars,” said Steines,
The bridge does not have to be closed immediately but should be closed within six months, according to the inspection report.
Signs will be posted to alert motorists of the bridge’s closure, and barricades will be placed along both bridge entrances.
• In related news, the supervisors also planned to place weight restrictions on two other rural Jackson County bridges.
The 74th Street and 578th Avenue bridges face weight restrictions previously never imposed on them, Dryer said. The 74th Street bridge is located south of Maquoketa Caves State Park in Monmouth Township; the 578th bridge is east of Miles in Iowa Township.
About 100 vehicles cross the bridges daily.
Supervisors expect to set the weight restrictions at 15 tons.
“We’re fortunate to have the Maquoketa River, but it comes at a price,” Steines said.
