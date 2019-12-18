The Jackson County Cattlemen are seeking young individuals to run for Beef Princess and Ambassador. Those interested in running for the prestigious titles must be at least a freshman in high school and no older than 18. The candidates must also be engaged in beef production and their parents must be members of the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association.
Anyone interested should contact Janell Slattery at 563-357-4057 by December 20.
