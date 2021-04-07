Jackson County property taxpayers will see an increase of less than a nickel per $1,000 assessed valuation in the next fiscal year.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors recently approved its 2022 budget, which goes into effect July 1.
The county will work with a budget of slightly more than $8 million in the next fiscal year. The increased tax asking would bring only about $312,299 more to the county, according to Shelley Hoye, deputy county auditor.
The county lowered its general tax rate this year, Hoye said; however, the overall tax rate is increasing because the supervisors established a debt service levy. The debt service levy means the county will, as of July 1, begin collecting additional tax dollars to pay for the new Jackson County Jail starting in 2022, before the jail is even built, according to supervisors chairman Jack Willey.
The supervisors thanked all the county department heads and staff for doing what they could to keep expenses low in the past year, especially in light of the pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure we were offering the services we need to and in an efficient way,” Willey said.
Elected officials get 3% bump
The 2022 budget includes a 3% across-the-board salary increase for Jackson County’s elected officials.
The supervisors reduced that number from the 4.5% recommended by the Jackson County Compensation Board last November.
The salary increase affects the three supervisors, the county attorney, the sheriff, the auditor, the recorder, and the treasurer.
The supervisors could approve the salaries as recommended, decrease all by any equal amount, or reject the recommendation. The supervisors could not increase the salaries by more than the Compensation Board’s final 4.5% recommendation.
The supervisors could, however, reduce their own pay without affecting that of the other elected officials.
Deputies working in the county offices receive a set percentage of their elected boss’ salary, up to 80% for first deputies in all offices except the sheriff, where that number can go up to 85%. The pay of the other county employees, except in the assessor’s office, is set through union negotiations with the Board of Supervisors.
The salary changes will take effect July 1.
Other supervisor news of note:
Jackson County will receive $3.7 million as part of the federal government’s third pandemic relief package, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
On March 23, the supervisors said they were at a loss as to how those dollars can be spent. They expected to learn more during meetings in upcoming weeks.
The federal disbursements are allocated based on county population. Clinton County is scheduled to receive about $17 million, with Dubuque County getting about $19 million.
