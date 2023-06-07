Nuisance property complaints continue to come into the Jackson County Zoning Office.
Zoning Administrator Lori Roling brought a written nuisance complaint to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on May 30, signed by Mike Nickeson of 7373 Caves Road. In his complaint, Nickeson described a property located at 11315 150th St. as an “ugly eyesore.”
“The whole property is a huge junkpile,” Nickeson wrote in his complaint. “Old tractors, vehicles that have not been moved in years. Debris of all kind piled up all over the property. The house is in very poor condition. Occasionally, trailers and wagons are parked so close to the road they are a possible hazard to traffic. Trash all over the ground and in the ditches.”
Roling and Board Chairman Mike Steines agreed the property had a history with complaints, and Steines thought the area had pretty much been cleaned up after a complaint filed three years ago. Steines said he thought some of the items in this complaint were farm related.
Roling showed several recent pictures of the property and some aerial photos comparing the area from three years ago. “That car looks like it has been sitting there a very long time,” Roling said. She also pointed to appliances, assorted scrap metal, a pile of lumber, and a truck topper.
Supervisor Nin Flagel said she had driven by the property.
“I would not be alarmed by the majority of these pictures; some of these items are likely used,” she said. “But yes, there may be some things that need to be cleaned up.”
Roling asked the supervisors for guidance. Steines suggested that sometimes in the past, someone has talked to a landowner and an area gets cleaned up. He suggested that each supervisor look at the property further before action is taken.
Wind energy moratorium
In other business with the county, Roling brought a draft resolution which would place a nine-month moratorium on applications for utility-scale wind energy conversion projects. She said this will buy the county some time for public input sessions and work on a comprehensive plan for the county.
Flagel and Schwenker approved the moratorium with Steines voting against.
Supervisors asked Roling to prepare information on possible ordinances for wind energy and to schedule a work session to look at the options.
Oleg Alba of NextEra Energy appeared before the April meeting of the Jackson County Board of Adjustment to request a special exception after the construction of a MET tower and is scheduled to appear before the supervisors on June 27.
NextEra Energy is a Florida company which built MET towers in Jackson and Clinton counties last summer without permits to do so. Wind measuring towers, referred to as meteorological evaluation towers (MET), are used to verify the wind characteristics at a potential site for a wind farm.
In other county business:
n The supervisors hired CrowdStrike to provide a cybersecurity monitoring service for county computers. The State Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) provides this service free of charge to the county. CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity leader with an advanced platform for monitoring computers for malware or cyber-attacks.
Information Technology Director Bjorn Beck recommended the change. He said it is a good program and will be installed on county computers through February 2025. Beck said the county has previously been using a free FireEye program provided by the state which caught a “couple of small issues, which were not legitimate attacks.” The CrowdStrike program replaces the former FireEye program.
n Beck presented a bid from SCI Communications of Des Moines for installation of cabling for data and co-axial television in the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center. Beck has been planning this installation with Project Manager John Hansen, Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg and Jail Administrator Andrew Long. The bid amount was $54,593.93 and included a 25-year warranty.
“For some reason, this was not in the project estimate, so I don’t know where the money is coming from exactly,” Beck said. Hansen determined that the bid was competitive with previous projects he has worked on and recommended the county accept the bid.
“As long as it is the price for what we need, there are still some ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) funds or a possible grant available,” Steines said.
The supervisors voted to award the contract.
n The supervisors approved a job posting for the Emergency Management Services (EMS) coordinator position. They set a salary range of $52,000 to $58,000.
This position has been vacant since last July. Members of the EMS Association have been meeting over the past few months with Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin. Chapin said they have “hammered out” a final job description. She said the coordinator will report to an executive committee of three members from the EMS Association who will then report to the supervisors on a regular basis.
Chapin said the position will be considered full time, but the schedule is to be determined. The EMS coordinator will coordinate functions to ensure standardized implementation and support for EMS agencies countywide.
n The supervisors approved a final plat for the Sunset Ridge subdivision north of Bellevue, with the understanding that 326th Street is a private access road. Jackson County accepts no responsibility, ownership, or maintenance of the street, according to plat details.
Owner Troy Sieverding provided $74,045.40 in an escrow account which guarantees that he will install two wells and necessary piping, along with seeding and required silt fences.
n Roling explained that Francis Marshall has asked for a minimum 90-day extensions for each of four properties in the Leisure Lake area which received notice of nuisances. Roling said Marshall has some medical issues but is making progress and is getting help with the cleaning. The supervisors approved a 30-day extension for each property and said they expect to see improvements.
The supervisors also approved a 30-day extension for Dan Freese, who received a notice of nuisance for property in Leisure Lake. Freese does not live at the property, but his son does live there. Flagel suggested that property owners must ask for the extension and must show improvement before additional cleanup time is given.
n The supervisors approved a fireworks permit for Brian Peterson for July 4. Steines pointed out that they appreciate citizens who apply for permits so law enforcement and EMS services know where fireworks are being used.
n Supervisors finalized loan papers for a $61,792 loan from the Jackson County Revolving Loan Fund to the Jackson County Fair Association for campground improvements, at the rate of 2% interest for seven years.
