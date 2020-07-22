Will the Jackson County Auditor’s Office mail absentee ballot request forms to the county’s registered voters?
Auditor Alisa Smith said last week that she has not made a final decision and did not elaborate on what factors she is considering as she decides.
Mass mailing absentee ballot request forms is an action many county auditors throughout Iowa are considering as they try to limit the spread of the coronavirus by allowing voters to cast ballots in the general election without visiting a polling site.
Before the June primary, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed ballot request forms to active registered voters statewide, but because of a new law that allowed Republican legislators to block him from doing the same before the general election, there will be no statewide effort to encourage the use of absentee ballots this fall.
However, the Republican-backed law, which Democrats in the Legislature characterized as an effort to suppress voting, does not prohibit county auditors from mailing the forms.
As a matter of fact, two of the three Iowa counties surrounding Jackson are doing just that.
All registered voters in Clinton and Dubuque counties will receive request forms in the mail, if they haven’t already.
To the west, Jones County Auditor Janine Sulzner has no plans to mass-mail request forms. She said her office will mail absentee ballots to registered voters who request them.
In the June primary, the Jackson County Auditor’s Office received 4,155 absentee ballot requests. Of those, 3,833 ballots were returned. That’s a sizable increase compared to the 2016 primary, when a total of 1,649 people voted; only 147 of those votes were absentee.
While other counties and states reduced the number of primary polling locations, Smith opened all of Jackson County’s standard locations to the public. At the time, she said it made more sense to spread out voters over multiple locations during the pandemic rather than to concentrate them in fewer locations.
July 6 was the first day for registered voters to request absentee ballots. Per state code, absentee ballots cannot be mailed until Monday, Oct. 5, because that is 29 days before the general election, Smith explained.
The final day to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, Oct. 24. The auditor’s office will be open until 5 p.m. that day to accommodate requests. As long as requests are received by Oct. 24, employees will mail the ballots Oct. 26, Smith said.
The public can vote absentee and conduct any other election business through 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, when the auditor’s office also will be open.
Reporting contributed by the Iowa Capitol Dispatch and The Observer in DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.