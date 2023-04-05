The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the five-year road plan recommended by Engineer Todd Kinney and discussed a number of other road matters during its March 21 meeting.
Kinney gave a presentation for the public hearing last month which listed the road and bridge projects scheduled to be complete over the next five years. He explained that adjustments can be made to the plan, and the plan can be amended if the county wants to explore additional projects.
By April 15 of each year, the Jackson County Secondary Roads Department is required to certify to the Iowa Department of Transportation a plan for which road projects they plan to accomplish in the next five years.
The county’s five-year plan features 32 projects. Of those, 27 projects focus on bridge repairs and/or total bridge replacements.
Also in road news, the supervisors awarded three contracts for bridge work to Jim Schroeder Construction of Bellevue. These will be two bridges in Van Buren Township and one in Otter Creek Township.
Meanwhile, the supervisors approved a new policy for permits required when a private entrance onto a county road is installed or modified. Kinney explained that the owner of a driveway wider than 50 feet will be required to document the specific need for the wider driveway.
The board also set a public hearing date of April 4 at 9 a.m. for the opening of bridge material bidding documents. Kinney is preparing to construct six new bridges in the county this summer.
Also, Kinney reminded the public that it is illegal for private citizens to work inside the right of way on county roads without a permit. The comment was prompted by a Supervisor Nin Flagel, who asked him if there was something the county could do about “farmers going out and trying to fix roads but making them worse.” Flagel said she is not interested in costing the county more money if the county needs to repair damage done by amateurs.
In other county business:
• Auditor Lisa Smith asked to set April 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. for a public hearing on the proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year. She reminded the public that this levy can be lowered at the hearing, but it will not be possible to raise the levy requested.
Deputy Auditor Shelley Hoye said the proposed levy is a 3.53% increase in the general and supplemental levies. She said the proposal is an 8.1% increase in the rural basic levy, which has not been raised in nine years.
Hoye says this would amount to an additional almost 44.41 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation on property. For example, for property valued at $100,000, the property owner would pay an additional $44.41 in property taxes. Annual taxes on property valued at $300,000 would increase by about $133.22.
“A large part of the increase is due to insurance and salaries,” Hoye said.
Steines said the increase is “directly related to the change in legislation on the rollback and also because we put an extra $350,000 into repair and restructuring our rural roads.”
Steines and fellow supervisor Don Schwenker said they heard no comments from constituents about the tax rate thus far.
Flagel said she has received comments from people who told her, “Do what you have to do to get our roads in order.”
• Jackson County Assessor Larry “Buck” Koos attended the supervisor meeting to remind the public that new assessment notices will be mailed out soon and that some property valuations are going up.
• The supervisors approved two re-zoning requests presented by Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling. Both already had been approved unanimously by the Jackson County Zoning Commission in February.
Terri McCaulley has a parcel on Highway 64 west of Sabula which she requested be changed to commercial zoning. There were no comments made on this request.
Diego and Tara Velez have a parcel located north of LaMotte which they requested be changed to residential zoning. Two adjoining neighbors asked the Board of Supervisors to deny this request.
The parcel includes a house, a cemetery, and an old church presently being used as an art gallery by Diego Velez. The couple wants to split the parcel into two separate parcels so they can sell the house.
Two Zoning Commission members also addressed the supervisors stating that the parcel is a unique piece of property and that changing this zoning will not set a perceived negative precedent for spot zoning.
