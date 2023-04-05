Todd Kinney

Todd Kinney, Engineer

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the five-year road plan recommended by Engineer Todd Kinney and discussed a number of other road matters during its March 21 meeting.

Kinney gave a presentation for the public hearing last month which listed the road and bridge projects scheduled to be complete over the next five years. He explained that adjustments can be made to the plan, and the plan can be amended if the county wants to explore additional projects.  