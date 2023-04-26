After several months of discussion with almost 40 departments and agencies, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors gave final approval to its 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
That budget represents an increase for people paying property taxes in Jackson County
Deputy Auditor Shelley Hoye said the new levy is a 3.53% increase in the general and supplemental levies. She said it is an 8.1% increase in the rural basic levy, which has not been raised in nine years.
To taxpayers, this means an additional almost 44 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation on property.
The supervisors held a public hearing on the budget on April 11. All three supervisors said they had not heard comments about the proposed budget.
One citizen who attended the hearing said he was disappointed that his increased property tax assessment will likely raise his taxes.
Supervisor chairman Mike Steines explained that the recent assessment changes have “nothing to do with what you are taxed at. Your taxation for the budget is based on what we need to operate all our departments, be it secondary roads, law enforcement, the courthouse. We look at every budget line and decide if it is a need or a want. We are regulated in how much we can grow our taxes each year. Our tax asking is based on our budget.”
Supervisor Don Schwenker condensed the rise in the levy to three main factors. He said the state made a miscalculation and lowered valuations; health and property insurance costs increased; and the county will spend an additional $300,000 on gravel for its county roads.
The supervisors reminded the public that county taxes are only part of the total property tax bill; there are many other tax levies.
After the meeting, Jackson County Treasurer Beth Gerlach said there are about 55 separate taxing authorities which receive a portion of the taxes collected in Jackson County.
Factoring into the final budget was the Jackson County Compensation Board’s recommendation for raises for the county’s elected officials. Steines explained that the Compensation Board had recommended a 6% cost-of-living increase and a one-time stipend for each elected official to bring them in line with salaries in other Iowa counties based on population.
The one-time stipends were $9,287 for the county attorney; $3,515 for the auditor; $1,957 for the recorder; $8,682 for the sheriff; and $2,315 for the treasurer.
Annual salaries for Jackson County elected officials will be as follows: county attorney $123,682; auditor $79,227; recorder $76,665; sheriff $110,200; treasurer $77,023; supervisors $42,720; supervisor chair $44,007.
The supervisors adopted the proposed Jackson County budget as published, including the compensation board’s salary recommendations.
Smith pointed out that American Rescue Plan Act money is helping with some jail construction expenses and the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund has helped the county to buy equipment for the Secondary Roads department.
Steines thanked the diligence and dedication of Smith and her staff for their work on the budget, saying budget time is a stressful time for everyone.
Supervisor Nin Flagel thanked everyone for being patient while she learned about budget preparations.
Property tax cycle
According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, Iowa’s property tax cycle lasts at least 18 months. It begins with the county assessor determining the assessed values and classification for parcels of property on Jan. 1 of the assessment year.
The first-half payment for property taxes related to this assessment is due in the fall of the following year, then the second-half payment would be the following spring.
So, the new tax assessment announced in January 2023 will be applied to property bills in the fall of 2024 and the spring of 2025.
The county assessor establishes the valuation and classification of the property. The county auditor determines levy rates based on budgets provided from local levying authorities and the tax base applicable to each authority. The county auditor then bills the taxes, which are collected by the county treasurer. The county treasurer then allocates the collected tax dollars to each taxing authority in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.