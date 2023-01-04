The value of farmland in Jackson County increased 17.5% last year, following the upward trend seen in all 99 counties of Iowa.
The results from the 2022 Iowa State University Land Value Survey released in December are similar to those from Realtors Land Institute and other surveys, noted Chuck Schwager, owner of East Iowa Real Estate in Maquoketa.
“All showed the surging farmland market trends due to higher commodity prices and limited land supply,” noted Schwager, who is a member of the Iowa Chapter of Realtor’s Land Institute (RLI).
“Favorable weather and good yields in our area resulted in a strong market with good buyer participation at recent land auctions. There were more bidder numbers out, and the live auction method seemed to be the best method of selling good farmland,” Schwager said.
Land auctions have been more frequent and robust in the last 18 months than they have been in recent years in the Midwest, he said. Indeed, in early December 2021, Schwager sold 75 acres of high-quality ground for $19,900 an acre – a Jackson County record – at an auction attended by close to 100 people.
In Jackson County, the average value per acre of farmland as of Nov. 1 was $11,100 compared with $9,449 a year earlier. The previous year – from November 2020 to November 2021 – the average value per acre had increased by about 33% in the county.
“After significant increases from 2021 into 2022 land prices seem to be leveling off,” Schwager said. “Rising interest rates and higher input costs are the biggest factors.”
While inflation was a major factor that drove the increase in 2021, Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics and faculty affiliate of Center for Agricultural and Rural Development (CARD) at Iowa State University, also playing a role last year were commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates through summer 2022.
The average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. That followed a year – between November 2020 and November 2021 – where values skyrocketed 29%.
The nominal value, or the amount before inflation, of an acre of farmland was higher last year than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941, said Zhang, who is responsible for conducting the annual survey. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.
Farmland values in Iowa have increased more than 15% in a year a handful of times since 1941, most notably in 2011, when values rose 32.5%, and last year, when values rose 29%.
For the second year in a row, all 99 of Iowa’s counties showed an increase in land values. However, for the first time in almost a decade, Scott County did not report the highest overall value. O’Brien County topped the list, reporting a 20.6% increase, or $2,818 per acre, to $16,531. Decatur County again reported the lowest value, though land values there increased 10%, or $505 per acre, to $5,566. Mills, Fremont, Page, and Montgomery counties reported the largest percentage increase, 21.6%, while O’Brien County saw the largest dollar increase, $2,818 per acre. Wayne, Lucas, Appanoose, and Decatur counties saw the smallest percentage increase, 10%.
Looking into the future, Schwager sees prices remaining strong.
“Farmland is a nonrenewable resource that farmers, farmer investors, and investors see as a long-term, solid investment. There is still a limited amount of farmland available on the current market. There continues to be buyers looking to purchase farmland when it becomes available in their area,” he said.
