Average Values

Average

Values

Dec. 2021: $9,449

Dec. 2022: $11,100

The value of farmland in Jackson County increased 17.5% last year, following the upward trend seen in all 99 counties of Iowa.

The results from the 2022 Iowa State University Land Value Survey released in December are similar to those from Realtors Land Institute and other surveys, noted Chuck Schwager, owner of East Iowa Real Estate in Maquoketa.