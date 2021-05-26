Hear the music of two country music greats onstage once again in tribute show in Maquoketa.
The Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents Cash and Cline: Country Royalty Tribute Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St.
The family-friendly show, backed by the Walkin’ the Line tribute band, runs about two hours. Beer, wine and other concessions will be available.
The country royalty show features Benny Wheels as Johnny Cash with special guest Jackson County native Lori Gravel as Patsy Cline.
Wheels began his entertainment career as an Elvis tribute artist but said he soon realized that with more than 100,00 Elvis tribute acts, the market was flooded.
When the movie “Walk The Line” was released, Wheels was drawn to the story and music of the legendary Johnny Cash. After touring Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, in the summer of 2006, he said he vowed to learn how to play the guitar that had gathered dust in his office for so long and give his best shot as a Johnny Cash tribute artist.
Gravel grew up in upper Jackson County in Bernard. She lived in Cascade from 1984-2014 then moved back to Jackson County to settle in the Otter Creek area in 2014.
Gravel has been singing at weddings and funerals since 1982 and the Nutsy Turtle Band for the past 27 years. She was the music director for the Ohnward Fine Arts show “Honk, Jr” in 2016.
She performed with the Masked Carol Singers, David Brooks, and even played June Carter Cash with Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash on the Ohnward Fine Arts stage.
Enjoy the hits and fan favorites performed live by these two seasoned tribute artists.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 or $15 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 or in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are for sale at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston Bellevue.
Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
