Razor Ray’s Country Music Jam at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bellevue on Wednesday June 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. will benefit the ServeHAITI program, which is coordinated by Dave and Cindy Broders. As well as music and sandwiches, there will be a 50/50 raffle and games of chance. A voluntary cover charge to gain admission will also help raise funds. All proceeds from the event with go to the ServeHAITI project. For more information, call Ray Theisen at 563-872-5055.