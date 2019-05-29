Razor Ray’s Country Music Jam at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bellevue on Wednesday June 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. will benefit the ServeHAITI program, which is coordinated by Dave and Cindy Broders. As well as music and sandwiches, there will be a 50/50 raffle and games of chance. A voluntary cover charge to gain admission will also help raise funds. All proceeds from the event with go to the ServeHAITI project. For more information, call Ray Theisen at 563-872-5055.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:28:40 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:18 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Weather Alert
.MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING IS NOW GOING TO BE HIGHER FROM LOCATIONS NEAR LE CLAIRE DOWNSTREAM THROUGH GREGORY LANDING. THIS IS DUE TO VERY HEAVY RAIN OVER THE WAPSIPINCON AND ROCK RIVER BASINS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.5 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 20.7 FEET FRIDAY, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 20.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE ILLINOIS CENTRAL RAILROAD TRACKS IN DUBUQUE. &&
Weather Alert
.MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING IS NOW GOING TO BE HIGHER FROM LOCATIONS NEAR LE CLAIRE DOWNSTREAM THROUGH GREGORY LANDING. THIS IS DUE TO VERY HEAVY RAIN OVER THE WAPSIPINCON AND ROCK RIVER BASINS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO 18.7 FEET FRIDAY MORNING, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 18.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS ACCESS TO TRAILER PARK AT MILL CREEK IN BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS LOWEST HOMES IN SABULA. &&
Weather Alert
...CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS... CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS SUPPORT THE DEVELOPMENT OF FUNNEL CLOUDS THIS AFTERNOON. USUALLY, THESE FUNNEL CLOUDS CAN FORM FROM SHOWERS AND WEAK THUNDERSTORMS. THESE FUNNELS ARE NORMALLY BRIEF, DROP ONLY A FEW HUNDRED FEET FROM THE CLOUD BASE, AND RARELY BECOME A TORNADO OR CAUSE DAMAGE. HOWEVER, IF ONE IS SPOTTED, PLEASE IMMEDIATELY REPORT IT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. IF A TORNADO WARNING WOULD BECOME NECESSARY, TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
