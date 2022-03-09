Razor Ray’s Country Music Jam is back in action at the Knights of Columbus Hall on the corner of State and Second Streets in Bellevue. The music will start playing again on Wednesday, March 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. Folks are welcome to come play, sing or listen. Everyone is welcome and bar and snacks are available. Also returning after a brief hiatus is the Wednesday morning coffee for Knights of Columbus members. For more information, call Ray at 563-872-5055.
Bellevue, IA
