Bellevue’s retired barber and well-known musician ‘Razor’ Ray Theisen (originally hailing from La Motte), has informed the Herald-Leader that his Wednesday night Country Music Jams at the Knights of Columbus Hall on the corner of State and Second Street are being put-off until the fall as a result of all the spring and summer activities now happening in the Bellevue community.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:22 AM
- Sunset: 08:19:31 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 88F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Border observers: Illegal immigration surge helped fuel U.S. drug overdose spike
- Surgit opens in Bellevue
- A Tribute to the Fallen
- Beth Ann (Nemmers) Radil, 60
- Koos receives PPP Scholarship
- Jeffrey T. Sullivan, 65
- Paula S. Prada
- Years Ago
- IISC group gives plans for Jackson County communities
- Bellevue Senior Center re-opens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.