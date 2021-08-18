The Bellevue Police Department is warning of counterfeit $20 bills being passed around the local area. The bills actually say ‘copy’ on them, according to Police Chief Bud Schroeder, who noted one was used at the Horsemen’s Club Tractor Pull.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:12:44 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:32 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.