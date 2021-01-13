The Bellevue City Council last week navigated through a complaint from Terry Long of Bellevue who owns the building at 101 South Second Street, on the corner directly south of Hartig Drug.
Long laid out her concerns about the property next door at 103 South Second Street (the location of the former dry cleaning business), which is now owned by Bill Taylor.
The two owners apparently have a shared easement, but because of Taylor’s many vehicles that he has parked in between the buildings and along the street, she has limited access for renovations she is planning.
She said she wants to open her Hidden Treasures storefront in the lower level of the building this spring, and feels that Taylor’s vehicles are not only taking up a lot of space, they are an eyesore that affects her property, as well as the downtown area overall.
Long’s building is also on the market for sale and she worries new owner would not want to live next to all the parked vehicles parked on all sides of the adjacent property. Besides being an eyesore to a lot of the general public, she thinks that some of the vehicles are not in running condition and may be missing parts. She also questioned the vehicles that continue to park in front of the building and take up parking in the downtown area.
Council member Tom Roth said that Long’s issue with the shared driveway and easement agreement is a civil matter and unfortunately, the city has nothing to do with property line issues between neighbors.
However, the issue of possible junk vehicles or the vehicles being a nuisance, he said is a city concern.
Council members said that Long should first file a written complaint to the city, detailing her issue. In the meantime, city leaders will talk to Taylor regarding the complaint and explore any possibility that the city code is being violated.
Since the buildings are in the fire district, the city leaders say that if the vehicles are congested enough to block emergency vehicles in case of a fire or other emergency, it could be considered a public safety issue. If the vehicles gas tanks are holding fuel, it could also be a concern in the event of a downtown fire.
The council will most likely revisit the issue after talking to Taylor and assessing the situation.
