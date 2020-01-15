Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS AFTERNOON... DENSE FOG CONTINUED THIS AFTERNOON AS VISIBILITIES WERE REDUCED TO LESS THAN 1/4 MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS. THIS DENSE FOG WAS BEGINNING TO ERODE FROM THE WEST TO EAST THIS AFTERNOON AS COLD AIR MOVED INTO THE AREA. VISIBILITIES SHOULD IMPROVE ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH THE EVENING COMMUTE. MOTORISTS SHOULD DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIME. USE LOW BEAMS, REDUCE SPEED, AND ALLOW FOR PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER CARS.