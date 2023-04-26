The Bellevue City Council last Wednesday unanimously approved Teresa Weinschenk as Bellevue’s new city administrator, treasurer and clerk. She is currently the city administrator of Preston and will start her new job in Bellevue June 1.
Weinschenk will succeed Abbey Skrivseth, who will resign at the end of June to become the School Business Official for Bellevue Community School District. Skrivseth has served as city administrator for more than three years, having served as city clerk and treasurer since 2015 and then taking on the administrator role upon the resignation of Loras Herrig a few years later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.