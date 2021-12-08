After about 100 years, there’s now a noticeable blank spot along the river, as the old cottonwood tree across from the Riverview Hotel was officially removed last week.
The familiar old friend, which grew up on the corner of State and Riverview Streets in the 1920s (just a decade or so prior to the construction of Lock and Dam 12), became the subject of much discussion in recent weeks by city leaders and citizens alike.
The tree, which was confirmed by experts during the course of the past two years and proven when it came down last Tuesday, was dying. Therefore, city leaders approved its removal for liability reasons.
Bellevue Tree Board members Warren Crouch, Don Cummings and Brian Steines personally inspected the tree numerous times since 2019, and also brought in Kevin Oetkin of Woodland Forestry LLC in 2021 to get a second opinion on the matter.
It was a final decision to remove the tree, even though there were ideas brought forward to memorialize the tree and make it into a sculpture, or ‘snag tree.’
In the end, all agreed that it would be best to take down the large cottonwood to reduce potential hazards and allow for additional younger trees to be planted in its place.
In the process of removing the old cottonwood, Steines Logging and Bellevue Tree Board members found that the tree was indeed on its last leg, with a 10-foot long section that had a hollowed out dead section three feet wide. A large section of the tree also consisted of nothing but dry rot.
Skrivseth said that while it was necessary to remove the tree (as well as several other trees taken down in Bellevue in recent years due to disease), there is a long-term plan to replace as many as possible, especially along the river.
“We are working very hard to beautify our town and the Riverview park. We have been planting diverse trees that will show results in the upcoming years with the various leaves and colors,” she added.
New tree to be planted soon
According to Don Cummings of the Bellevue Tree Board, the old cottonwood will be replaced in the coming months with a London Planetree, which is in the Sycamore class of trees.
“The species grows quickly, and is pest resistant,” said Cummings, who is arranging the purchase of the new tree from Tri-States Tree Farm in Peosta. “It will be about 10 to 12 feet tall when planted.”
Cummings added that the London Planetree species will also be a similar looking in terms of branching and foliage as the former cottonwood tree.
