Jackson County Jail officials wanted to offer employees more competitive wages.
The county Board of Supervisors wanted to rectify a “disrespectful” inadequacy related to a “toxic” working environment, according to Supervisor Mike Steines.
As a result, they increased pay for correctional officers at the Jackson County Jail.
The move, all hope, will draw more applicants for job openings there and alleviate the stress of being short-staffed and the financial burden of doling out overtime.
The wage changes include raises that are retroactive for recently hired correctional officers and became the new pay scale effective Jan. 23.
In the past, correctional officers were hired at $15.68 per hour and received 50-cent-per-hour raises after six months and one year.
Compared to like-sized counties, “it’s very clear our employees are significantly underpaid,” said Becki Chapin, county human resources director.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt agreed, saying the pay increase “really needs to be done.” Supervisor Jack Willey concurred.
“We hate to be the training ground” for other counties, Supervisor Jack Willey said, noting that the county pays training costs for new correctional officers.
Under the new wage schedule, correctional officers’ starting pay jumps up almost $4 per hour to $19.52. They would receive raises after hitting six-months and specified annual milestones, capping out at $23.94 after 20 years.
Shift leaders and field training officers will receive an additional 75 cents per hour. A sergeant position, which is being added to the list, will be paid $25.11 per hour.
Why the need?
Sheriff Brent Kilburg last week told the supervisors that he and Jail Administrator Andrew Long are having difficulties filling positions for correctional officers.
The Jackson County Jail employs seven full-time correctional officers, including Long. The jail typically operates with two employees per shift working 12-hour shifts each day.
“So essentially, we need eight full-time employees every four days,” Kilburg explained, “and that doesn’t leave our employees with any real time off, especially working overtime covering other shifts.”
Low pay has deterred some applicants, the sheriff said, noting that correctional officer pay in neighboring Dubuque County starts at $24 per hour, with a bump to $30 per hour after four years.
Jackson County’s new top pay doesn’t even reach that mark, Kilburg noted.
“We’re not trying for the top, we just need to get into the game,” Kilburg said.
And when Jackson County does hire new correctional officers and pay to train them, other neighboring counties often poach them. The higher pay elsewhere is too enticing, Long added.
Correctional officers enforce the laws inside the jail while also attending to the basic needs of inmates as well, Long said.
“It’s a unique job. We might be fighting with an inmate and 20 minutes later serve them lunch,” he said.
Correctional officers work inside the jail and are charged with intake and release of prisoners, assessing their mental and medical status, and maintaining security of the facility, as well as the day-to-day care of inmates. They also transport prisoners and provide courtroom security, among a variety of other sizable and menial tasks.
More correctional officers also likely will be needed when the new jail opens in a year or two, Kilburg said. The exact number has not been determined. So, he said, the pay increase is a great and needed first step.
As a result of the staff shortage, the department is paying out more overtime and running down the staff they do have, the sheriff said. He has been transporting inmates to other jails when necessary, and his chief deputy is working jail shifts as well to fill in the staffing gaps.
Long said the jail needs correctional officers who can be team players and treat inmates sternly but professionally.
“We teach them firm, fair, and consistent,” he said.
Long obtained the certifications needed to train new correctional officers, and new hires also spend at least three days at that start of the job working with a field training officer to gain firsthand experience on the job.
“It’s a serious job but one you can enjoy,” Long added. “There’s something new every day, and you can always learn more and take on more duties. It’s never static.”
