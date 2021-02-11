On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Iowa Workforce Development will begin paying benefit extensions under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program. Claimants should begin receiving deposits within five to seven business days.
The agency also said it expects payments under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) extended benefits program to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
IWD will automatically enroll all Iowans who are eligible for extensions under either program. There is no need to reapply or call. The IWD will contact claimants directly if it needs more information.
PEUC provides unemployment insurance benefits to people who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance benefits.
PUA provides temporary income to eligible people who became unemployed as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic and are either self-employed, do not have sufficient work history to be eligible for a claim, or have exhausted other forms of unemployment insurance benefits.
Both programs were created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and are funded by the federal government, not by state unemployment taxes paid by employers.
Both programs were extended under the second stimulus bill signed into law at the end of December.
