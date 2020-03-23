Visit iowaagriculture.gov/covid-19 to get the most recent information on resources and guidelines from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS). The site has information on many topics, including pesticide applicator certification renewals, livestock auction markets, and inspections. IDALS is working alongside the governor’s office, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor the situation closely. This page will be updated as additional information becomes available, based on guidance from the CDC and IDPH.
Website by Iowa Department of Agriculture outlines COVID-19 response on variety of topic
