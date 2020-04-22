Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with showers at times. High 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.