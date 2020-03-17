The Jackson County Fairgrounds is selling Purified Drinking Water for $2.50 a case. call 563-652-4282 if you would like to set up a time to pick up.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill (707 S Main St, Maquoketa, IA)
The Maquoketa Dairy Queen lobby will be closed until further notice. The drive-thru will remain open, and you may also call in an order to pick up. Our regular hours will remain the same. (563) 652-4702
Obie’s is still serving food. Until further notice it will be taking carry out orders and bringing them out to you.
(563) 652-9074.
