Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.