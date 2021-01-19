Vaccine Update for Clinton and Jackson counties Jan. 18, 2021

The list in the orange box includes the categories of people eligible for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines in Clinton and Jackson counties.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Phase 1B will start Feb. 1, depending on vaccine allocations in Clinton and Jackson counties. There is no waiting list, but watch maqnews.com for updates from the local health departments. 

