COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Phase 1B will start Feb. 1, depending on vaccine allocations in Clinton and Jackson counties. There is no waiting list, but watch maqnews.com for updates from the local health departments.
UPDATE: Next round of vaccines in Clinton and Jackson counties begins Feb. 1
