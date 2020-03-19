The state of Iowa has yet to tell the public whether, or how well, individual COVID-19 patients are recovering — but that could soon change.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has been providing the public with regular updates on the number of Iowans tested for the virus and the number of tests that have come back positive for COVID-19.
But when asked whether the department would eventually provide updates on the recovery of the Iowans who have tested positive, spokeswoman Amy McCoy said Wednesday, “Hospitalizations are something we may report in the future as numbers grow, but right now, the numbers are low so we wouldn’t share that data. Beyond that, we would not be updating on the individuals’ personal health information.”
When asked to confirm that, she said Thursday, “I anticipate that as the response continues and the epidemiological work changes, those types of details will be posted. Some additional data should post as soon as this evening/tomorrow. Recovery will likely be a part of the continuing data that we share in the coming weeks.”
The department identifies Iowa’s COVID-19 patients by their county of residence and by an age range of roughly 20 years.
Some states are already disclosing recovery information on specific, but unidentified, patients. As of last week, at least 15 Americans with confirmed coronavirus were said to have made full recoveries. Four are in Nebraska, six are in California, two are in Illinois, and there is one each in Arizona, Wisconsin and Washington.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were 235,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Thursday afternoon. At the same time, there were 9,786 deaths, and 84,960 reported recoveries.
According to the coronavirus resource center at Harvard Medical School, most of the people afflicted with mild cases of COVID-19 recover in one or two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take six weeks to recover.
