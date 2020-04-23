Iowa state officials on Wednesday continued to add thousands more COVID-19 tests that will help them decide which areas should be reopened for business and gatherings in coming weeks, Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
In addition to the TestIowa.com assessment initiative announced Tuesday, with as many as 3,000 additional tests a day, the state has launched a special team to test medical personnel and long-term care center workers in Tama County this week.
The testing will allow the state to review data on a scale as small as individual ZIP codes, Reynolds said at her daily news conference. Decisions on reopening will depend on which areas are seeing a reduction in the number of new cases, she said.
Some of those discussions were happening Wednesday, she added.
Reynolds said added testing has helped show the hot spots in Iowa, including several parts of the eastern half of the state. Some other areas have far fewer cases, she added.
“We are able to target where some of the hot spots are and what we’re seeing happening with long-term care facilities and some of our processing plants,” the governor said. “We’re testing so we understand what the scope is in the areas where those are located.
“But there are a whole lot of other areas of the state that are doing really, really well,” Reynolds said. “So we’ll be able to look at the data from a statewide perspective, from a regional perspective, from a county perspective, right down to a community and a ZIP code. By being able to look at the data and apply the metrics at that level, we can take a look at starting to open up different areas of the state.
“Our team is going to be working on that today,” Reynolds said. “Iowans are ready to get back to work. But we need to do it in a responsible and safe manner.”
The TestIowa.com effort will include drive-up testing on Saturday in the north parking lot of the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Reynolds said. More locations will be announced later.
Reynolds said 70% of Iowa’s cases are in eight counties, and 15 counties don’t have any cases. A “significant” number of counties have 20 cases or fewer, she added.
A state team aided by the Iowa National Guard is setting up special testing in Tama County for medical personnel and staff members from long-term care centers, Reynolds said.
The tests, not open to the public, will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday, with results available in a day or two, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
On the first day of TestIowa.com, the state’s new public assessment effort, about 192,000 viewed the website. Of those, about 80,000 Iowans completed the online survey. That was considerably higher than the 30,000 who took the web survey on the first day in Utah, the only other state with a similar program, Reynolds said.
“Iowans are responsive,” Reynolds said.
The state contracted with private vendors to collect health information on Iowans related to COVID-19. Reynolds said the companies involved are providing the test kits, but she didn’t answer a question about how the companies were coming up with that many. She also sidestepped a question on what actions the Iowa Hygienic Laboratory has taken to process up to 3,000 additional tests a day.
The state is partnering with Utah-based Qualtrics, Domo, Nomi Health and Silicon Slopes on TestIowa. Reynolds said the state will own the data from Iowa’s assessment and that Iowans’ personal information will be kept confidential and secure.
In response to another question, Reisetter said questions about allergies to anti-malarial drugs were included in the assessment survey in case the drugs proved promising at some point.
President Trump has trumpeted the drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroqine, as a potential boon to COVID-19 treatment. But studies in China, France and Brazil, released last week, found the drugs did not reduce deaths or admissions to intensive care units, the Los Angeles Times reported. They did alleviate some symptoms.
The Mayo Clinic issued a warning about the drugs causing heart problems in some patients, Science reported.
Reynolds reported that Iowa confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Seven additional deaths brought the total to 90.
Just over half of the cases have been at long-term care facilities. Reynolds reported a total of 11 outbreaks at the centers. The state confirmed a new outbreak at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
