As of Wednesday afternoon, 400 spots were still available for COVID-19 vaccinations at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Osterhaus Pharmacy is organizing the clinic to administer 1,1170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose will be administered March 25, said Matt Osterhaus.
The clinic is open to people in Jackson and surrounding counties who are 65 and older, teachers, healthcare workers, disabled persons, and daily caregivers for disabled persons.
RTA will provide FREE transportation. Call 1-800-839-5005, or Relay Iowa at 711.
Appointment ONLY, NO WALK-INS.
Appointments can be scheduled by one of the following options:
1) Log on to osterhausrx.com, click on COVID-19 Information and complete the online form
2) Call the Maquoketa Public Library at 563-652-3874 starting Monday, March 1, through Thursday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and the library staff will help you complete the online form
3) Call the SHIIP office at 563-652-4000 starting Monday, March 1, through Thursday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the SHIIP staff will help you complete the online form. If the line is busy, you may leave a message and the staff will call you back.
Osterhaus Pharmacy organized the clinic in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department, CPESN Iowa and many community volunteers.
