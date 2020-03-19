Special Iowa Press coverage of Coronavirus in Iowa tonight (Thursday, March 19) at 8 p.m.
Tune in tonight to Iowa Press Special: Coronavirus at 8 p.m. (Thursday, March 19). The one-hour special will be a live broadcast and livestream on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. A trio of health and hospital experts will discuss the impact of the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic here in Iowa.
During the program, viewers may submit questions online, via email and over the phone for reporters to share with the panel of medical experts. Viewers experiencing their own adverse medical symptoms will be encouraged to call 2-1-1 or reach out to their individual medical providers.
The panel will include Dr. Jonathan Crosbie, family medicine, Des Moines University; Dr. Rossana Rosa, infectious disease specialist, UnityPoint Health; and Jennifer Nutt, VP clinical services, Iowa Hospital Association. Joining moderator David Yepsen at the Iowa Press table will be Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa.
Ahead of Iowa Press, tune in at 7 p.m. for Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS Newshour Special. This special focuses on health precautions for individuals and the public-at-large as well as the pandemic's economic impact in both the United States and globally.
