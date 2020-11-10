Today

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.