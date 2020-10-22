Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN IOWA, DUBUQUE, JONES AND JACKSON COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&