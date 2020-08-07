Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.