Beginning today, the state is releasing the rolling 14-day percentage of individuals positive for coronavirus in Iowa counties. School districts may request to go to 100% online learning for two weeks if their counties have a 15% positive COVID-19 rate in a two-week period and 10% of students are absent. Districts in counties with 20% and above may also request temporarily closing buildings or the whole district.
In Jackson County, the average was 8% on Thursday.
The Sentinel-Press will be publishing this number Monday through Friday. For more information, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov and click on the box labeled “% Positive Analysis – Public Schools.”
