Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY EVENING... TEMPERATURES CLIMBING INTO THE MID 90S THIS AFTERNOON WILL COMBINE WITH HUMID CONDITIONS TO PUSH HEAT INDEX READINGS INTO THE UPPER 90S THIS AFTERNOON. THIS HEAT WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EARLY EVENING AND THEN DIMINISH BY SUNSET. IF OUTDOORS WEAR LIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING, DRINK PLENTY OF WATER AND TAKE FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS.