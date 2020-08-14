The rolling 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases in Jackson County was 9.8% on Friday
School districts may request to go to 100% online learning for two weeks if their counties have a 15% positive COVID-19 rate in a two-week period and 10% of students are absent, according to guidelines set by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education. Districts in counties with 20% and above may also request temporarily closing buildings or the whole district.
The state’s guidelines don’t match recommendations from the World Health Organization or the U.S. surgeon general.
The World Health Organization recommends reopening only if infection rates are under 5%. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recommended schools reopen if they remain under 10%.
For more information on the rolling 14-day average by county in Iowa, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov and click on the box labeled “% Positive Analysis – Public Schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.