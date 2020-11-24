Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.