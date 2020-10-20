Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.