Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.