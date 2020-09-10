Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.